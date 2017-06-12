12/06/2017
'The Crow' Director Alex Proyas Thinks Reboot Is A Bad Idea
Filming on The Crow Reborn finally seems to be happening. It only took about a decade of fits and starts, castings, firings, and legal messiness before Jason Momoa came on to star and Corin Hardy to direct. But not everybody is happy that it's finally getting off the ground. Alex Proyas, who directed Brandon Lee in the cult favorite 1994 film, the one where the actor was tragically killed in a freak accident, thinks it's a very bad idea.
Proyas' took to Facebook and revealed why he thinks this reboot is a terrible idea, and you won't be surprised to learn it has to do with Lee and the final performance of the young man's short career. Here is just a small part of what he had to say...
“ ’The Crow’ would not be a movie worth ‘remaking’ if it wasn’t for Brandon Lee. If it wasn’t for Brandon you may never have even heard of this poignant little underground comic. It is Brandon’s movie. I believe it is a special case where Hollywood should just let it remain a testament to a man’s immense talent and ultimate sacrifice – and not have others re-write that story or add to it. I know sequels were made, and TV shows, and what have you, but the notion of ‘rebooting’ this story, and the original character – a character Brandon gave life to at too high a cost – seems wrong to me. Please let this remain Brandon’s film."
You can see why Proyas would feel this way. Brandon Lee's death on a movie he was directing must still haunt him all of these years later. But this is the age of blockbuster franchises and The Crow is a relatively well-known property and that means it can't lay dormant for long. Hopefully this new version finds a way to honor Lee and do his memory proud.