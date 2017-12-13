'The Clapper' Trailer: Ed Helms Gets Famous For Being Nobody

There was a time when Dito Montiel looked like an up and coming director. He had just directed the indie darling, which helped introduce the world to Shia LaBeouf and Channing Tatum. Then...well, it's been a string of star-studded failures. Seriously, he's worked with everyone from Dwayne Johnson to Robin Williams in his final screen role. But movies like, and(which I kinda like, f'real) failed to make any noise. And now Montiel is back with, a romance with a solid cast, an intriguing premise, and probably nobody will see it.Ed Helms stars as a regular dude who becomes an instant celebrity over his job as a seat filler for late night infomercials. But his newfound fame threatens to destroy everything, including the relationship he's building with a gas station cashier played by Amanda Seyfried.That's...kinda interesting, right? And it doesn't look bad, just kinda bland and one-note, which is how most of Montiel's movies play.hits VOD on January 26th 2018 and co-stars Tracy Morgan, Leah Remini, Adam Levine, and Brenda Vaccaro.