'The 15:17 To Paris' Trailer: Clint Eastwood Directs Real-Life Terror Survivors





Spencer Stone, Anthony Sadler and Alek Skarlatos will play versions of themselves in the film, which details how the three friends thwarted the 2015 Thalys terrorist attack on a train bound for Paris. We've seen untrained actors used in major feature films before but nothing quite like this, and here's hoping Eastwood isn't going too far in his quest for authenticity. The trio will be joined by professional actors you might have heard of: Jenna Fischer, Tony Hale, Judy Greer, and Thomas Lennon. Here's the official synopsis:



In the early evening of August 21, 2015, the world watched in stunned silence as the media reported a thwarted terrorist attack on Thalys train #9364 bound for Paris—an attempt prevented by three courageous young Americans traveling through Europe. The film follows the course of the friends’ lives, from the struggles of childhood through finding their footing in life, to the series of unlikely events leading up to the attack. Throughout the harrowing ordeal, their friendship never wavers, making it their greatest weapon and allowing them to save the lives of the more than 500 passengers on board.



The 15:17 to Paris opens February 9th 2018. Check out the trailer below.





That Clint Eastwood's next film behind the camera is inspired by true events shouldn't come as a shock. He's often preferred to chronicle real people and their real accomplishments. But he's taking it to another level with, a film that will not only be about the survivors of a deadly terrorist attack, but it will star them as well.