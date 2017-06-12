12/06/2017
Tessa Thompson, Melissa Leo, & Whoopi Goldberg Go On 'Furlough'
It's the For Colored Girls reunion nobody was asking for ! Tessa Thompson and Whoopi Goldberg are to be reunited in IFC's indie road trip movie, Furlough, starring alongside Melissa Leo. Laurie Collyer will direct from a script by Barry Strugatz.
The road trip comedy follows a woman (Thompson) who lives with and cares for her aging mother (Goldberg), while working part-time at a jail. At work, she is given a chance to show off her abilities when she is assigned to accompany an unruly prisoner (Leo) on an emergency furlough to visit her dying mother. Things don't go as planned.
Also part of the cast are Edgar Ramirez, La La Anthony, and Anna Paquin. Beween Goldberg, Leo, and Paquin the film has a total of three Oscar winners. Pretty impressive. [Variety]