Sylvester Stallone Isn't Directing 'Creed 2', But Steven Caple Is

I know I know, wasn't Sylvester Stallone supposed to be directing the sequel to Creed? It sure seemed like it a couple of months ago, but that was clearly premature because Steven Caple, who directed the much buzzed-about (at least on this site) teen drama The Land, is stepping behind the camera.
Caple will be following in the footsteps of previous director Ryan Coogler (now an exec-producer) by making the movie from an acclaimed indie to a major studio production. Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson will of course return, with Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominee Stallone back as Rocky Balboa. Stallone will also co-write the script with Cheo Hodari Coker that will see the return of Russian brute Ivan Drago, played by Dolph Lundgren. The Russian's son will factor in, and according to Stallone's Instagram will be played by a new actor, not Brock Lesnar like in the below image...
I'm excited for this move because I see a similar style and sensibility from Caple that was in Coogler. If a move needed to be made then this is the way to go. Expect shooting to begin soon because Creed 2 opens November 21st 2018.