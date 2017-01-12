'Stranger Things' Confirmed For A Third Season At Netflix

Coming at the surprise of absolutely nobody, Netflix has officially greenlit Stranger Things for a third season. It was only a few months ago the show's creators Matt and Ross Duffer were talking about their plans for a third and fourth season, with the potential for more.
Netflix made the announcement in a cheeky little tweet after polling fans whether they should renew the show or not. Of course they should!!
Season two hasn't been out for that long, having premiered in October. The response has been wildly positive, just as it was for the first season, with no apparent sophomore slump. I still haven't finished watching, but Khalil gave it a ridiculously high score in his review.FOR THE LOVE OF STEVE, DUH! So hold tight baby darts — season 3 is officially happening.— Netflix US (@netflix) December 1, 2017
The Duffers have been vocal about their desire for the show not to overstay its welcome, but at the same time they've expressed that jumping right into a second season was tough. So we may see them take a bit of a longer break this time, or perhaps scale down the number of episodes. Check out their recent interview with ThePlaylist for more on that, but for now we don't know how they plan to proceed. Chances are Netflix will want to keep things rolling quickly enough for season three to be ready by this time next year.