'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Disney Slaps Down Trolls Lowering The Rotten Tomatoes Score

Well, I didn't expect Disney to formally respond to Star Wars: The Last Jedi's low audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, but that's where we are now. Even though the film had an astronomical box office debut, too much of the conversation (even here, I must admit) has been about the supposed reaction from audiences who may not have been buying what Rian Johnson was selling. But as we speculated yesterday, it looks like the whole thing was a work, orchestrated by disgruntled fans who just wanted to hurt a major Disney property. The clues were there because the Cinemascore, which doesn't rely on a bunch of nerds clicking on a website, was very positive.
But in case you still think The Last Jedi just wasn't very good, here is the final piece of evidence...
Right. So some loser with not enough real drama in his life came up with this shit, and there is even more stuff like this around the Internet from other losers. Well, I guess they got the attention they wanted because Disney has responded to the low scores. In short, they really don't give a fork and will sit back counting that sweet sweet cash...
Rian Johnson, the cast, and the Lucasfilm team have delivered an experience that is totally Star Wars yet at the same time fresh, unexpected and new. That makes this a Star Wars film like audiences have never seen – it’s got people talking, puzzling over its mysteries, and it’s a lot to take in, and we see that as all positive, that should help set the film up for great word-of-mouth and repeat viewing as we enter the lucrative holiday period.
Score trolling is something IMDB has been dealing with for years and it was only a matter of time before it hit Rotten Tomatoes. Disney may have shown the best way to handle the response to it, though. Sit back and count that money.