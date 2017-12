[SPOILERS] Mark Hamill On 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': "He's Not My Luke Skywalker"

There is certainly a camp out there that aren't feeling Rian Johnson's. I get it; the film overturns the apple cart in way that are upsetting and (hopefully) permanent. There has been no greater critic of Johnson's choices, in particular of the direction Luke Skywalker goes down, than Mark Hamill. He continues to be quite candid in his feelings and feels that Skywalker would hvae gone down a different path. In fact, he outright says in a brand new interview (via CBM ) that this is "not my Luke Skywalker."Don't get it twisted, Hamill still thinks Johnson did a great job and just hopes fans enjoy the movie...Yeah, Hamill and others need to realize that the era of George Lucas is over, and Star Wars will never be the same again. J.J. Abrams might restore a little bit of it back with Episode 9, but there's no returning from the changes Johnson has made.