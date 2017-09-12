'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Trailer: Miles Morales Swings Into Animated Action

Remember when Marvel and Sony first struck their deal to bring Spider-Man into the MCU there was a push to have it not be boring ol' Peter Parker under the mask. Fans wanted some diversity, in particular they wanted to see Miles Morales, the black/Hispanic character made popular in the Ultimates line of Marvel Comics. Well, they didn't get their wish, but they got a different one; an animated movie from Phil Lord and Chris Miller. And today we've got the first teaser for the newly-titledMorales swings into action in this brief teaser, revealed at Brazil Comic-Con. It's an incredible piece of footage, featuring a masked figure in a very different Spider suit, soaring through the air in gravity defying leaps. From there he's on the ground racing after an escaping villain, finally landing on a rooftop, taking off the mask and revealing that it's Miles Morales. "More than one wears the mask" is a pretty cool tagline, too.Shameik Moore voices Morales, with Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, and Liev Schreiber also part of the cast. This will be a standalone film and not part of the MCU, but the title clearly suggests a larger world will be right around it.opens December 14th 2018.