UPDATE* New 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Image Is Unofficial As Hell









The image features Alden Ehrenreich as Solo, Donald Glover with an interesting 'cut as Lando, plus Chewbacca and Emilia Clarke as a character we know as Kira. And of course, there's the Millennium Falcon, which probably is still owned by Lando at this point, until he loses it to Solo in a game of Corellian Spike.





The production has recovered under the guidance of director Ron Howard, who came in after the creative turmoil that shook loose Phil Lord and Chris Miller. He'll be in charge of bringing to the big screen some of Solo's most iconic moments, like winning the Falcon, his first encounter with Chewbacca, and the infamous Kessel Run.





Solo: A Star Wars Story opens May 25th 2018.