'Sicario 2: Soldado' Trailer: Benicio Del Toro & Josh Brolin Escalate The Drug War

There are at least two big questions surrounding. One is, "Why do we need it?". And the other is, "How do you do it?" The first film starred Emily Blunt as a naive agent engaged in the U.S.'s dirty drug war with the Mexican cartels, but she is gone and in the sequel we'll instead follow the murky operatives played Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin, arguably the film's best characters, anyway. With Taylor Sheridan back to pen the script we can trust this one will be just as much of an edge-of-your-seat ride as before.Directed by Stefano Sollima with Catherine Keener, Manuel Garica-Rulfo, Isabela Moner, Matthew Modine, and the returning Jeffrey Donovan as co-stars, the film finds agents Gillick and Graver given full license to eliminate the cartels in any way they can now that they've been labeled terrorists by the government.I worry when a seemingly unnecessary sequel seems to be trying too hard to raise the stakes, but in Sheridan I trust. And this trailer looks damned awesome.arrives on June 29th 2018.