'Shazam' Adds 'It' Actor Jack Dylan Grazer As Freddy Freeman

The cast of DC Films'has a new additon who has plenty of experience fighting bad guys. Jack Dylan Grazer, who played hypochondriac Eddie Kaspbrak in this year's horror adaptation of, has joined the cast alongside Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, and possibly Mark Strong.Grazer takes on the potentially huge role of Freddy Freeman, who in the comics is the best friend of Billy Batson (Angel), the young boy who transforms into Shazam (Levi) and is granted the powers of seven ancient mystical figures. Freddy, who is the only one who knows Batson is Shazam, eventually gains a similar ability and becomes Batson's sidekick, Captain Marvel Jr. If you're confused, it's because Shazam's name used to be Captain Marvel, and shouldn't be confused with the Marvel character who goes by that name and has a movie coming out soon. Captain Marvel Jr. had one of the dumbest weaknesses ever. Basically, he couldn't say his own name, otherwise he'd lose his powers and revert back to Freddy. >sigh