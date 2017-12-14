SAG Awards: 'Three Billboards' Leads All With Four Nominations, 'The Post' Gets Shut Out

Motion Picture Awards Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role Timothee Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name" James Franco, "The Disaster Artist" Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out" Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour" Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq." Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role Judi Dench, "Victoria & Abdul" Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water" Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri" Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya" Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird" Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role Steve Carell, "Battle of the Sexes" Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project" Woody Harrelson,"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water" Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound" Hong Chau, "Downsizing" Holly Hunter, "The Big Sick" Allison Janney, "I, Tonya" Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird" Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture "The Big Sick" "Get Out" "Lady Bird" "Mudbound" "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture "Baby Driver" "Dunkirk" "Logan" "Wonder Woman" "War for the Planet of the Apes" Telev ision Awards Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries Benedict Cumberbatch, "Sherlock" Jeff Daniels, "Godless" Robert De Niro, "The Wizard of Lies" Geoffrey Rush, "Genius" Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies" Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies" Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette & Joan" Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette & Joan" Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies" Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies" Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series Jason Bateman, "Ozark" Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us" Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones" David Harbour, "Stranger Things" Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul" Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things" Claire Foy, "The Crown" Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale" Robin Wright, "House of Cards" Laura Linney, "Ozark" Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish" Aziz Ansari, "Master of None" Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Sean Hayes, "Will & Grace" William H. Macy, "Shameless" Marc Maron, "GLOW" Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series Uzo Aduba, "Orange Is the New Black" Alison Brie, "GLOW" Jane Fonda, "Grace and Frankie" Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep" Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie" Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series "The Crown" "Game of Thrones" "The Handmaid's Tale" "Stranger Things" "This Is Us" Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series "Black-ish" "Curb Your Enthusiasm" "GLOW" "Orange is the New Black" "Veep" Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series "Game of Thrones" "GLOW" "Homeland" "Stranger Things" "The Walking Dead"

We're on the long hard road to the Oscars, and that winding path just took another turn with the Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for the best performances of 2017. Leading the way with four nominations was Martin McDonagh'sincluding nods for Frances McDormand for Outstanding Actress and one for Outstanding Performance by a Cast. Surprisingly, both Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson were nominated in the same category. Really? There wasn't anybody else they could have put in there? Maybe Jason Mitchell or Garrett Hedlund forThere are some notable snubs but the biggest have to be Steven Spielberg's, which was completely shut out, and Christopher Nolan'swhich only earned one nomination for Outstanding Stunt Ensemble. In another stunner, Daniel Kaluuya's performance in Get Out was chosen ahead of Tom Hanks for, Daniel Day-Lewis for, Andrew Garfield in, and Jake Gyllenhaal for. I think we can count on Kaluuya being in the mix for an Oscar, especially since he also was nominated for a Golden Globe.Full list of nominees for both film and television are below: