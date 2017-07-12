12/07/2017
Ryan Reynolds Will Solve Pokemon Mysteries As 'Detective Pikachu'
Ryan Reynolds has played two of the most popular contemporary comic book heroes in Green Lantern and Deadpool (sorry, Hannibal King fans but he does not count as "popular"), and if you thought his next big role would be as another, then you'd be wrong. Instead he'll play a character that has an even bigger fanbase and superpowers of his own, the little electric yellow rodent we all know as Pikachu.
Reynolds will be the lead voice in Detective Pikachu, Legendary Entertainment's live-action film about the sleuthing pocket monster. It's based on the video game series which has only been released in Japan. Rob Letterman (Goosebumps) is directing, with Justice Smith (The Get Down) and Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies) already part of the cast.
How long before we can get a Deadpool/Pikachu crossover? I can see them both now, battling it out in their deerstalker hats. [THR]