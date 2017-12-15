12/15/2017

Ryan Reynolds Keeps Trolling The Disney/Fox Deal And It's A Wonderful Thing

The best thing about Ryan Reynolds' Twitter feed right now? It's damn hard to tell whether he's being himself or being the infamous Merc with a Mouth, Deadpool. And as you probably guessed, he has some less than reasoned, rationally considered thoughts on the new Disney/Fox deal that will send Deadpool and the rest of the X-Men franchise into the Marvel Universe...

Dude, you just keep being you.  Reynolds has been risque in his public comments on the deal for a few weeks, including this hilarious tweet from a week ago...


I think fans would die if they could somehow set Deadpool 3 in the Magic Kingdom, and now it could actually happen! Eh, that might be a bridge too far for the Mouse House, even if they let the franchise stay R-rated.

Deadpool 2 opens June 1st 2018.

 