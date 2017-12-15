Ryan Reynolds Keeps Trolling The Disney/Fox Deal And It's A Wonderful Thing

The best thing about Ryan Reynolds' Twitter feed right now? It's damn hard to tell whether he's being himself or being the infamous Merc with a Mouth, Deadpool. And as you probably guessed, he has some less than reasoned, rationally considered thoughts on the new Disney/Fox deal that will send Deadpool and the rest of the X-Men franchise into the Marvel Universe...
Dude, you just keep being you. Reynolds has been risque in his public comments on the deal for a few weeks, including this hilarious tweet from a week ago...Apparently you can’t actually blow the Matterhorn. pic.twitter.com/2bEAAcZrUv— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 14, 2017
Time to uncork that explosive sexual tension between Deadpool and Mickey Mouse. https://t.co/iUEXofWpRu— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 6, 2017
I think fans would die if they could somehow set Deadpool 3 in the Magic Kingdom, and now it could actually happen! Eh, that might be a bridge too far for the Mouse House, even if they let the franchise stay R-rated.
Deadpool 2 opens June 1st 2018.