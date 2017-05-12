12/05/2017
Rian Johnson's 'Star Wars' Trilogy Won't Adapt "Knights Of The Old Republic"
The Knights of the Old Republic video games are simply incredible. Screw that Star Wars Battlefront stuff, they're just shooting games with cool skins. But KOTOR were deep RPGs that took you way back into the history of the Star Wars universe, introducing characters whose actions would have major ramifications on the world we were familiar with. The games are so popular that when Rian Johnson was revealed to be launching a brand new trilogy, fans hoped he would adapt KOTOR for the big screen.
Well, no dice. Speaking with Mashable, Johnson admits his love for those games, too, but says he has other plans for his trilogy's story...
"Oh, [the fans] love Knights of the Old Republic. I played that game when it first came out and it was like, god, I loved it. Yeah, that’s a fantastic game. And I understand it, the instinct to automatically go to something that you know and love, that you’ve already seen. To me, what’s really fun is the notion of what new stuff are we gonna see, what new stories can we tell?"
While that's disappointing, Johnson is right. He's already said his story won't have anything to do with the Skywalkers, and that opens up a wealth of potential story ideas worth getting excited over. I think the best we can hope for, and I mean it we should really hope for this, is that we get a new KOTOR game sometime in the future. Pretty please?