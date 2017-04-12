12/04/2017
Rian Johnson Talks 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' 3-Hour Cut, Deleted Scenes, And More
Star Wars: The Last Jedi is only days away, isn't that crazy? And fortunately it seems that much of the news has shifted over to Rian Johnson's new trilogy, which we aren't going to know anything about for a while, rather than spoiling what is right around the corner. Johnson kept the lid on tight in his conversation with Collider, but did manage to tell us how long his initial cut of the movie was and why he felt some stuff that he loved needed to be cut...
“We had a long movie from the start. It was well over three hours, the first cut… It’s much better at two and a half [hours] than it was at over three, but it was a cut I had put together, is where we started. And it was over three hours."
“A lot of really good stuff came out in the edit. I actually just reviewed the deleted scenes we’re gonna have on the Blu-ray. There’s a bunch of — some of my favorite scenes ended up having to come out just structurally… There’s a lot of really substantial, really good scenes. There’s a couple whole sequences actually that we lifted out. It’s weirdly — and this always happens — it’s like your babies you have to kill. It’s some of my favorite stuff from the movie."
While there may be demand to see a full director's cut, Johnson promises the version you're seeing in theaters is exactly what he wants up there. So you'll get these deleted moments on the home release, and that's it. Take it or leave it. Let's face it, you'll take it.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens December 15th. If you can't help it and you really need to see more right now, check out the new Chinese trailer below which features some footage we haven't seen before.