Rian Johnson On His New 'Star Wars' Trilogy And If He'll Direct Each Film

For as long as most of us can remember,has been the vision of one man: George Lucas. That ended five years ago when Disney purchased Lucasfilm, and since then we've seen a number of filmmakers jump into that sandbox, some faring better than others. The latest trilogy began with J.J. Abrams on, followed by a spinoff (mostly) led by Gareth Edwards, and an upcoming Han Solo spinoff with Ron Howard. But it'sdirector Rian Johnson who has earned such a level of trust that his vision will launch a brand new trilogy unlike any we have seen.It's still super early on this, of course; Johnson still has to get through the press tour for, then Abrams will return to wrap up the trilogy with Episode IX. But Collider caught up with him to talk about his plans for this new trilogy of movies, which reportedly will steer clear of the Skywalker clan, and Johnson reveals his pitch to Lucasfilm was incredibly simple and free of hard details...He says that, despite rumors saying otherwise, he was never in line to direct Episode IX. That was always going to go to someone else after the previously-attached Colin Trevorrow () was booted from the project over creative differences.With so much freedom being afforded to him, does that mean Johnson plans to direct all three movies? Well, he's not so sure just yet...Something of this size, all placed in the hands of one person, could take a while to pull off. Next year'sand 2019's Episode IX are the only concrete projects on the way. Yeah, there's talk of an Obi-Wan spinoff but that doesn't seem to have progressed very far. If Disney really hopes to have a Star Wars movie every single year, we could see Johnson's movie perhaps be ready by 2021, assuming a standalone film is released in 2020. Whatever happens, the future for theuniverse is unclear and that's kind of exciting.