Review: ‘Small Town Crime’ Starring John Hawkes, Octavia Spencer, & Anthony Anderson

When you get to the bare bones of it, Small Town Crime is a twisted redemption story. Mike Kendall (John Hawkes) is a former cop whose alcoholism was the catalyst for him being removed from the force. Mike was involved in a traffic stop gone horribly wrong that left multiple people shot and dead, including his partner. Mike was drunk on the job during this incident, leaving him disgraced and ostracized from of all his former colleagues – who blame him for what happened to his partner.

is another collaboration between Ian and Eshom Nelms who both wrote and directed the film. The film tries to keep the audience engaged by throwing in a couple of twists and turns, but all of them seemingly fall short. The film becomes a convoluted and jumbled mess that is full of seedy characters, most of which you never feel any real connection with. Ian and Eshom are trying to set up a noir–style detective drama, butnever truly seems to find its direction, just like the main character, the film seems to flounder while heading towards an unfulfilling climax. Throughout the film it is interesting to watch Mike manipulate every situation to his benefit. He knows how to play the system and everyone around him, and he uses these skills through the entirety of the film.leaves a lot to be desired and there is a noticeable lack of energy throughout the movie. Couple that with no truly memorable scenes that stand out in any way and it’s safe to say that you can avoid this film for now, maybe catch it later on down your Netflix queue when you have a couple hours to kill one evening.