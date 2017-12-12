12/12/2017
Regina Hall Joins 'Shaft' Reboot, Katherine Langford Gets 'Spontaneous', 'Shazam' Cast Adds Two
It looks like the "strong female lead" role for the upcoming Shaft reboot has been filled. Regina Hall joins Jesse T. Usher, Samuel L. Jackson, Alexandra Shipp, and Richard Roundtree as the mother of the younger Shaft and the ex-lover to Jackson's John Shaft. The film is really a sequel to the original classic led by Roundtree and the 2000 reboot which starred Jackson. Usher will play the detective's estranged son, now an FBI agent and cyber expert who is forced to team up with his old school father to solve a case. Directed by Tim Story, Shaft will open on June 14th 2019. [Variety]
After scoring a Golden Globe nomination, 13 Reasons Why's breakout star Katherine Langford has landed a new film role. She'll star in the sci-fi fantasy Spontaneous, about high school girl whose classmates begin to spontaneously combust. Brian Duffield (Jane Got a Gun) will write and direct, adapting the acclaimed novel by Aaron Starmer.
DC's Shazam! movie has added two more young stars to the cast. Joining Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Mark Strong, and Grace Fulton are Ian Chen (Fresh Off the Boat) and Jovan Armand. They'll play Eugene and Pedro, two close friends to Billy Batson, the young boy who transforms into the superhero Shazam, gifted with the powers of ancient gods. Directed by David F. Sandberg, Shazam begins shooting next year.