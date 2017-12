Quentin Tarantino's R-Rated 'Star Trek' Film Lands 'The Revenant' Screenwriter

I can't think of a better way to end the crazy year of 2017 than with more news on Quentin Tarantino'smovie, something that would have been unfathomable just weeks ago. It was earlier this month that we first learned of Tarantino's pitch to J.J. Abrams and Paramount to direct the movie, which they loved and began setting into motion right away. A writer's room was set up withscreenwriter Mark L. Smith emerging as the frontrunner to pen the script, and now Deadline confirms this insane gig is his.Smith is a known commodity to Abrams as he's also the writer behind Bad Robot's upcoming WWII film,. He was part of Tarantino's writers room that included Lindsey Beer (), and Drew Pearce () and Megan Amram (). Just the thought of a Tarantino writers room is bonkers to me. That Tarantino's not writing the script himself is still disappointing, but since he's already mandated it to be R-rated I suspect he'll also do some rewrites.There's still no word on who would star in this movie, whether it will take place in the same universe as Abrams' movies, or if will be an expansion of Tarantino's favoriteepisodes like "City on the Edge of Forever."While Smith gets cracking on the script Tarantino will be busy working on his Manson-era film which opens in August 2019.