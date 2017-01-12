Quentin Tarantino's Next Film Sets Summer 2019 Release Date

If you're eagerly awaiting Quentin Tarantino's 9th feature film, the one that will have Charles Manson as part of the plot, then you won't have to wait much longer. Sony Pictures, which won a fierce bidding war for the rights, have set the release date for August 9th 2019. That date is a significant one for a couple of reasons.First of all, that date marks the 50th anniversary of the murder of actress Sharon Tate at the hands of the Manson Family. It's still unclear how much Charles Manson will have to do with the story, but we know Tarantino has been wanting Margot Robbie to play Tate. Others being courted for the film are Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise, Jennifer Lawrence, and Samuel L. Jackson.The other signficance of that date is that it falls in the heart of blockbuster season, which is unusual for a Tarantino movie. But this one, which is said to cost $100M with a rumored $375M needed just to break even, will need to be one of the biggest hits of career. Sony dropping it in the middle of summer is there way of trying to bump up expectations and potential box office. Basically it needs to do triple the business ofwhich barely cracked $150M worldwide.