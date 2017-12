Quentin Tarantino Has A 'Star Trek' Movie In The Works With J.J. Abrams

This is pretty incredible right here. For some time now Quentin Tarantino has expressed interest in directing amovie. Seems kinda out of nowhere, right? But nah, he's always loved genre andis at the top of his list of favorites. He said a couple of years ago ...Well, he may be about to get his chance. Deadline reports Tarantino is in talks to direct amovie, having pitched an idea to J.J. Abrams. Abrams has run with it from there, assembling a writers room to make this thing happen. If all goes as planned Tarantino will take the helm himself.Wow. Imagine if this whole thing comes together! The Star Trek franchise could use a shot in the arm after the underwhelming, and...well, this is one Hell of a shot in the arm. Whatever happens it'll have to wait until Tarantino wraps up his Manson-era movie first, so we may be waiting a while. But this is one of those projects that, on paper, sounds almost too good to be true.