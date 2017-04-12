12/04/2017
Quentin Tarantino Has A 'Star Trek' Movie In The Works With J.J. Abrams
This is pretty incredible right here. For some time now Quentin Tarantino has expressed interest in directing a Star Trek movie. Seems kinda out of nowhere, right? But nah, he's always loved genre and Star Trek is at the top of his list of favorites. He said a couple of years ago...
“Some of those episodes are fantastic, and the only thing that limited them was their ‘60s budget and 8-day shooting schedule. And even having said that, they did a magnificent job. You could take some of the great, classic ‘Star Trek’ episodes and just easily expand them to 90 minutes or more. And really do some amazing stuff...The obvious one would be ‘City On The Edge Of Forever,’ that’s what everyone would go to, but there’s a reason why everyone would go to that. It’s one of the classic stories of all time, and one of the great time travel stories. However, in thinking about that concept even further though, I think one of the best ‘Star Trek’ episodes ever written was for ‘Next Generation’… ‘Yesterday’s Enterprise.’ I actually think that is one of the great, not only space story, but the way it dealt with the mythology. That actually could bear a two-hour treatment.”
Well, he may be about to get his chance. Deadline reports Tarantino is in talks to direct a Star Trek movie, having pitched an idea to J.J. Abrams. Abrams has run with it from there, assembling a writers room to make this thing happen. If all goes as planned Tarantino will take the helm himself.
Wow. Imagine if this whole thing comes together! The Star Trek franchise could use a shot in the arm after the underwhelming Star Trek Beyond, and...well, this is one Hell of a shot in the arm. Whatever happens it'll have to wait until Tarantino wraps up his Manson-era movie first, so we may be waiting a while. But this is one of those projects that, on paper, sounds almost too good to be true.