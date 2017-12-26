Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Flatliners (2017)', 'Brawl in Cell Block 99', 'The Mountain Between Us', And More!

NEW THIS WEEK

















Ellen Page and Diego Luna star in this update on the 90’s sci-fi hit as med students determinded to embark on a dangerous experiment. In an attempt to gain understanding of what happens after death, the students team up to temorarily stop each others hearts and record what they remember. Soon, the friends become addicted to the dangerous game of “flatlining” and the powers it can unlock within their minds. Unfortunatley, not all of these beyond-life visions are as positive as they had hoped, as their flatlining begins to harbor fatal results.





We Said: “Ultimately, I enjoyed Flatliners. It has a lot of problems, but it also has a lot of good elements in it too. For what it’s worth, it’s an improvement over the original. This could have been a lot worse.” Rating: 3 out of 5





















A throw back to the gritty, blood-soaked exploitation films of the 70’s, Brawl in Cell Block 99 is pure grindhouse brilliance. With his life hitting an all time low, a former boxer/drug muel (Vince Vaughn) fids himself behind bars. Through a combination of favors and threats, he’s forced to instigate violent riots, turning the prison into an all out battleground.





We Said: “ With a funky '70s-inspired soundtrack, perfectly grubby visuals, and dialogue that's as tough as shoe leather, [Director S. Craig] Zahler once again transports us into B-movie heaven, just as his grizzly debut Bone Tomahawk did. After two hours of watching Vaughn slaughterhouse his enemies, Brawl in Cell Block 99 still hadn't overstayed its welcome. So let me just request it now: Brawl in Cell Block 100. Make it happen!” Rating: 4 out of 5





















Based on the best selling novel of the same name, The Mountain Between Us stars Idris Elba and Kate Winslet as a pair of strangers left stranded in the snowy wilderness after their plane suddenly crashes. With nothing but the strength of each other to keep them alive, the couple grows closer as the conditions grow rougher.





We Said: “ While it's hardly going to win any awards or anything, The Mountain Between Us is the definition of a date night movie, and couples that check it out will leave satisfied.” Rating: 3 out of 5



