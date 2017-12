Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Flatliners (2017)', 'Brawl in Cell Block 99', 'The Mountain Between Us', And More!

Ellen Page and Diego Luna star in this update on the 90’s sci-fi hit as med students determinded to embark on a dangerous experiment. In an attempt to gain understanding of what happens after death, the students team up to temorarily stop each others hearts and record what they remember. Soon, the friends become addicted to the dangerous game of “flatlining” and the powers it can unlock within their minds. Unfortunatley, not all of these beyond-life visions are as positive as they had hoped, as their flatlining begins to harbor fatal results.