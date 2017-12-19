Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Dunkirk', 'Mother!', 'The LEGO Ninjago Movie', And More!

NEW THIS WEEK

















One of the year’s most acclaimed films, Dunkirk tells the thrilling true story of the military evacuation of the eponymous French beach in the middle of the second World War. Writer/Director Christopher Nolan’s signature intensity effectively seats you on the frontlines, watching the battle play out from three diferent perspectives. Brutal and breathtaking, Dunkirk will leave you speechless.





We Said: “Dunkirk respects the history while providing maximum blockbuster entertainment, a nearly heroic feat for any filmmaker, even one of Nolan's considerable talent. ” Rating: 4 out of 5

























From the twisted mind of Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream), mother! stars Jennifer Lawrence as the patient wife of a mysterious and tempermental writer (Javier Bardem). When unexpected guests arrive at the couple’s newly renovated house, a nightmarish chaos evolves and destroys the peace the couple once had. Filled with surreal, haunting imagery and enigmatic metaphors from strat to finish, mother! is a film unlike any other.





We Said: “mother! defies easy description, and with every incendiary moment it takes viewers on a wildly unpredictable, terrifying, darkly comic ride of Biblical proportions that is guaranteed to be divisive for everything that Aronofsky piles on.” Rating: 4 out of 5

























The latest installment of the LEGO movie universe, Ninjago focuses on Lloyd, a young Master builder/ ninja in training who’s team of warriors are constantly at odds with his estranged father, the evil Lord Garmadon. With Garmadon’s latest plan posing a serious threat to the city of Ninjago, the team is forced to reconsider their own flaws that allowed this evil to rise, and ultimately unite, accepting each other as friends and teammates in order to save the day.





We Said: “ You can make anything you want with LEGO blocks, but the LEGO franchise has now made three versions of the same film. The LEGO Ninjago Movie is a derivative spin on the same sort of story already told in The LEGO Movie and The LEGO Batman Movie, and arriving in theaters only half a year after the latter, feels very familiar indeed .” Rating: 2.5 out of 5











