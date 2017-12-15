12/15/2017
Pop! Obsession: Funko's 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Line Bring The Force To Your Home
Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters now and most of you were probably up late checking out a midnight screening like any true fan would. What better way to make this glorious event even better than with Funko's line of Pop! Vinyl figures for the new movie, featuring all of the characters both old and new.
I'm pretty sure I have all of these, minus anything Porg. Our friends at Entertainment Earth have the widest assortment of Funko's Star Wars: The Last Jedi figures at the best prices anywhere on the web. If you're a fan of the light side of the Force you can get Rey and her trusty lightsaber or Luke Skywalker looking like he's been holed up in a cave somewhere. If the dark side is more your speed then Kylo Ren, either in his personalized Tie Fighter or carrying his vicious red lightsaber can be yours. New characters like Rose and Laura Dern's Admiral Holdo have been included in this wave of figures, as well.
If you're as Pop! Vinyl obsessed as me, the best places to go are our friends at Entertainment Earth. Our friends have the deepest inventory of Pops, including exclusives, at the best prices anywhere on the Internet. When you click on any of our below links and make a purchase we get a small commission that helps us keep the lights on, at no cost to you at all. Every little bit helps, and we thank all of you continue to support us and our sponsors. Thanks!
