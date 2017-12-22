12/22/2017
Pop! Obsession: Funko's 'Bright' Pop! Vinyls Reveals Will Smith And Orc Joel Edgerton
Today sees the release of Netfix's biggest original film yet, the fantasy/adventure cop thriller Bright, and of course it's been given the Funko treatment! Set in a world where humans coexist with orcs, elves, and fairies...although "coexist" might be a stretch, the film stars Will Smith as the human cop Daryl Ward, with Joel Edgerton as his orc partner, Nick Jakoby, who must save the day when a powerful weapon is found that could alter the world forever.
The line, which you can find right here at Entertainment Earth, features Daryl Ward with his trusty shotgun (or the Chase variant with magic wand), Nick Jakoby, and the mysterious elf Tikka played by Lucy Fry. There is another for the evil dark elf Leilah, played by Noomi Rapace, but you can only find it at Target.
Funko's Bright Pop! Vinyl figures will be available in March, but you can pre-order them now!
