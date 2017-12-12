Podcast: The STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI (mostly) Spoiler Free Review Show!





Christmas has come early! STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is here and we've got a lot to talk about! I'll be joined by Flixist.com's Matt Razak to spoil EVERYTHING!!!! Okay no, we won't. Seriously, we will try not to ruin anything in our extreme excitement to talk Star Wars. No promises! I mean, that thing Kylo Ren does is sick! That lightsaber fight is just....whoa!!! We can't wait to tell you about them! But we won't!





Tune in and follow Cinema Royale on

as part of

!



