Podcast: Cinema Royale Reviews A Really Good Movie About An Epically Bad One



Can there be a really good, perhaps Oscars worthy movie about one of the worst movies ever? And can it be done by James Franco? This week on Cinema Royale I'll be reviewing James Franco's THE DISASTER ARTIST about the making of Tommy Wiseau's bizarre, atrocious THE ROOM! And I'll be saying "Oh hai Hannah Buchdahl" as the co-host of The Cinema Clash joins in on the fun.

Plus I'll run down by five favorite "Movies About Movies", and I'll have news on Masters of the Universe, Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, Daisy Ridley's Star Wars future, and more!