'Permission' Trailer: Dan Stevens And Rebecca Hall Give Each Other Hall Passes





Written and directed by Brian Crano, the film centers on a couple on the verge of marriage who are encouraged to explore other options, to make sure they are truly with "the one". It's an interesting premise, with Hall and Stevens always worth checking out. Here's the synopsis:





Anna (Rebecca Hall) and Will (Dan Stevens), were each other’s first every-things: first kiss, first love, first and only relationship. Now, 10 years in, at Anna’s 30th birthday party, as Will is about to propose, the couple’s best friend makes a drunken toast, suggesting that they should sleep around before their inevitable marriage. The joke lands like a lead balloon, but the thought lingers until Anna proposes that they try opening their relationship – as a sexual experiment. Together, they venture out of the purely monogamous boundaries of their relationship and, along the way, evolve.





Most romantic comedies center on this notion of finding the perfect match, but rarely do we see it from the perspective of partners in a loving, established relationship. Color me interested in seeing where this goes. Also starring Gina Gershon, David Joseph Craig, Jason Sudeikis, Bridget Everett, and Morgan Spector, Permission opens February 9th 2018.





