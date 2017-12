Paul Bettany On 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Reshoots, Calls It A Gangster Movie

Whenever a director is replaced on a major film there is usually some conversation about who is going to receive the credit for it. Who did the most work? Whose film is it really? We just saw this play out between Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon on, with the former getting credit despite the latter's extensive reshoots. Now we're seeing something similar on, where Ron Howard stepped in to replace Phil Lord and Chris Miller who were booted because of creative differences.According to Paul Bettany, himself a replacement for a busy Michael K. Williams , it was Howard who made the movie his own, so much so that Lucasfilm allowed him to reshoot more than was originally planned...I'm surprised they didn't let him start over from scratch and toss everything his predecessors did. Why not? Lucasfilm really didn't like the comic vibe the duo brought, when apparently a different tone is what was called for. In fact, Bettany says the movie calls for more of a gangster movie vibe, something we haven't seen inbefore...We won't have to wait long to see for ourselves becauseopens May 25th 2018. [ TotalFilm