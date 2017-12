Not Even The Fox/Disney Deal Could Get Hugh Jackman Back As Wolverine

Hugh Jackman is out stumping for his long-awaited, forever in the works P.T. Barnum musical,, and because that's what Collider does they decided to ask him about the Fox/Disney deal. Say wha? Anyway, it's looking like we may see an announcement of its completion by Christmas time, and Jackman has some thoughts on it. Sadly, they don't include him coming back to play Wolverine.So definitive, dammit. Makes you miss the old Jackman who used to waffle back and forth about coming back to play Wolverine, and always he would end up popping claw one more time. Can we get that Jackman back, please? Because we've waited far too long for this merger to happen for us not to have the Wolverine we love fighting alongside Spider-Man, y'dig?