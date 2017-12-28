Newt And Tina Reunited In New Look At 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald'

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald just wrapped production a few days ago, and the marketing machine for the latest Harry Potter saga is starting to ramp up. Empire has a brand new image that features a reunion between magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and auror Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston), but it looks like they won't have much time to catch up.
The duo seem to be trying to break into a locked storage vault of some kind, perhaps in the Ministry of Magic? Were they even called that back when this movie takes place? Wherever it may be, it almost certainly has to do with the capture of the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald, played by Johnny Depp, who has escaped custody and is now gathering followers. That's where a much-younger Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) comes in, recruiting Newt to this dangerous mission.
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens November 16th 2018.