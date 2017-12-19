New 'GI Joe' Film Sets Release Date As Launch To Hasbro's Cinematic Universe

Paramount and Hasbro are moving ahead with their own cinematic universe, one that will be tailor-made for maximum merchandising potential because every property is also a toy line. We learned of a writers room being created for this new universe last year, in order to launch films based on GI Joe, Micronauts, MASK, and Rom: Space Knight. What their relation to the already-established Transformers movies is anybody's guess, but a crossover isn't out of the realm of possibility, especially now that release dates are being announced.Paramount has set a new GI Joe movie for March 27th 2020, that will be followed by Micronauts on October 16th 2020. Also announced but unrelated is Paramount's Dungeon & Dragons movie, which will open on July 23rd 2021. It most recently had Ansel Elgort () starring and Rob Letterman () directing, although it's been a while since we heard anything on it so who knows if they are still on board. An "untitled Hasbro event film" is also confirmed for October 1st 2021.This will the third live-action GI Joe movie after the mildly successfulhit $300M in 2009, followed by the Dwayne Johnson-ledin 2013. That one managed to hit $375M and plans for a sequel droned on for years with little movement. It doesn't appear this latest movie will be connected in any way.