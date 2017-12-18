'Mortal Engines' Trailer: Peter Jackson Is Bringing YA Dystopias Back





Directed by Jackson's longtime collaborator Christian Rivers, from a script penned by Jackson, Philippa Boyens, and Fran Walsh, the story takes place after nuclear war has devastated the planet, and cities have been designed to become mobile to better scavenge the few remaining resources. You won't find any big names but the cast is solid, led by Hugo Weaving, Robert Sheehan, Hera Hilmar, Ronan Raftery, Stephen Lang, Jihae, Colin Salmon, and Leila George. Here is the official synopsis:

Are dystopian YA movies making a comeback? If so, Peter Jackson could be the guy to make it happen. He's been a producer on the ambitious adaptation of, based on the series of novels by Phillip Reeve that take place in a futuristic steampunk world low on natural resources. Over the weekend audiences attendinghad the chance to check out the first trailer, and now it has been made available online.hits theaters next year on December 14th.