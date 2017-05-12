'Midnight Sun' Trailer: Bella Thorne Finds Love With The Governator's Kid

I knew there would berepercussions, but never expected it to be this. There seems to be a new twist on the young adult romance, the "teens stuck in the house" wing of the genre led by last year's. Now we have another one,, which stars Bella Thorne and the Governator's spawn (Patrick Schwarzenegger) in a movie that hopes to melt even the coldest heart.Directed by's Scott Speer, the story follows a young woman who has a sensitivity to light that prevents her from ever leaving the house during the day. She finds love anyway, though, because this would be a boring movie if she didn't. Believe it or not this is actually a remake of the 2006 Japanese film that I only remember because it starred homeboy fromHere is the official synopsis: MIDNIGHT SUN is a romantic tearjerker about 17-year-old Katie Price (Bella Thorne), sheltered at home since childhood with a rare genetic condition, a life-threatening sensitivity to sunlight. Having only her father Jack (Rob Riggle) for company, Katie’s world opens up after dark when she ventures outside to play her guitar. One night, her dreams come true when she’s noticed and asked out by her longtime crush Charlie (Patrick Schwarzenegger), whom she’s secretly watched from her bedroom window for years. As they embark on nightly summer excursions, Katie’s risk to sunlight grows and she’s presented with the gut-wrenching dilemma of whether she can live a normal life with her newfound soul mate.People everywhere are going out and failing to find their perfect match, but Bella Thorne lives the life of a vampire and it just happens for her. Typical. Also starring Rob Riggle and Quinn Shepherd,opens March 23rd 2018.