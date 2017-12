Michael B. Jordan's legal drama which he joined earlier this year along withdirector Destin Cretton, hit some turbulence fairly early on. Originally set up at Broad Green Pictures, the film was left homeless when the struggling studio (home to duds likeand) closed its doors. Well a hero has come to the rescue and it's Warner Bros., who have picked up the rights for what will be Jordan's next movie.It's expected that Jordan and Cretton will shootat the start of 2018, and I'm assuming the hope is to be done early enough for him to make thepress tour. Lawyer and Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson's memoir serves as the basis for the story of his defense of the country's most vulnerable and his fight for equal justice in a flawed legal system.Once Jordan wraps onhe'll jump right into Sylvester Stallone'ssequel. [ Variety