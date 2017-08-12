12/08/2017
'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' Trailer: This Isn't About Mazes Anymore, Is It?
Remember when you couldn't go a day without there being some new YA franchise being launched? Twilight started it, The Hunger Games pretty much ended it, and others that have tried to start since, like Divergent, Beautiful Creatures, The Host, and others, have pretty much died on the vine. All except for The Maze Runner, which featured something those movies didn't have; a mostly-male cast, and a mystery unlike any other. Now after a delay so star Dylan O'Brien could recover from an injury, the trilogy wraps up with Maze Runner: The Death Cure, and a new trailer has arrived.
O'Brien is joined by Rosa Salazar (Also in the new Alita: Battle Angel trailer), Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Ki Hong Lee, Patricia Clarkson, Aidan Gillen, Giancarlo Esposito, Barry Pepper, Walton Goggins, and more. Frankly, the synopsis can do a better job of explaining this thing than I ever could, but it's really not about mazes anymore, is it?
In the epic finale to the Maze Runner saga, Thomas leads his group of escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. Anyone who makes it out alive will get answers to the questions the Gladers have been asking since they first arrived in the maze.
Directed by Wes Ball, Maze Runner: The Death Cure opens February 9th 2018.