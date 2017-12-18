12/18/2017
Matthew Vaughn Sees Low Bar Set By DC Films As An Opportunity
Every director is different. Some like to take an established property to try and elevate it. Others want to create something brand new, and chart new territory for others. Matthew Vaughn has been around a while, and he's done a little bit of everything. Superhero movies like X-Men: First Class, smaller movies like Layer Cake, and less-established properties like Kick-Ass and Kingsman. You may remember he was once in the running to direct Man of Steel, and more recently Flashpoint, but he has an idea for helping to rescue the struggling DCEU. I'm not so sure anybody is going to like it, though...
Basically, Vaughn wants to jump in to DC Films now because he'll look good compared to the "bad" movies they've previously done. Er, okay? Lower the bar and that makes it easier to look good. He tells IGN...
“I do love the world of DC, and I’ve been talking to them at the moment about a few things...“It’s more fun getting involved with franchises when they’re on the down, because then it’s easier to make a good film,” the director added. “So if I got involved with a few of the superhero films out there that have been disappointing, it’s going to be… if I do OK, it’ll probably be better.”
Yuck. Maybe it sounds worse than he actually means, right?
"So when I did X-Men there was, you know, a pretty low bar — X-Men 3, no offense, was not a fantastic piece of work. It’s much more fun saving and reinventing something — I’d be more intimidated trying to do a new Guardians [of the Galaxy], for example."
Oh...nah, he meant it that way. He continues...
“If I was going to do Batman, there’s no point doing the Dark Knight, because it’s been done to perfection — if I was doing Batman, I’d go ‘Christ, let’s bring out the Adam West version,’ ” Vaughn continued. “I’m not interested in copying somebody else’s take on the genre.”
If Warner Bros. reads this it's doubtful they'll see this as a reason to hire Vaughn to do anything. He's essentially saying their movies suck and he's better than them, so if he becomes part of DC Films in any way it would be a shock. At least to me.