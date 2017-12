Matthew Vaughn Sees Low Bar Set By DC Films As An Opportunity

Every director is different. Some like to take an established property to try and elevate it. Others want to create something brand new, and chart new territory for others. Matthew Vaughn has been around a while, and he's done a little bit of everything. Superhero movies like, smaller movies like, and less-established properties likeand. You may remember he was once in the running to direct, and more recently, but he has an idea for helping to rescue the struggling DCEU. I'm not so sure anybody is going to like it, though...Basically, Vaughn wants to jump in to DC Films now because he'll look good compared to the "bad" movies they've previously done. Er, okay? Lower the bar and that makes it easier to look good. He tells IGN ...the director added.Yuck. Maybe it sounds worse than he actually means, right?Oh...nah, he meant it that way. He continues...Vaughn continued.If Warner Bros. reads this it's doubtful they'll see this as a reason to hire Vaughn to do anything. He's essentially saying their movies suck and he's better than them, so if he becomes part of DC Films in any way it would be a shock. At least to me.