12/06/2017
Mary Elizabeth Winstead Finds 'The Parts You Lose', Pedro Pascal Joins 'If Beale Street Could Talk'
Mary Elizabeth Winstead is joining Aaron Paul in The Parts You Lose, about the unlikely friendship that forms between Wesley, a young deaf boy, and a fugitive on the run. When the cops close in on his location, Wesley must decide where to place his loyalties. Newcomer Danny Murphy is also part of the cast, with Winstead playing Wesley's mother. Darren Lemke (Jack the Giant Slayer) wrote the script for Christopher Cantwell to direct.
Barry Jenkins' adaptation of James Baldwin's If Beale Street Could Talk is putting together an incredible cast. Joining now is Narcos star Pedro Pascal, alongside Kiki Layne, Stephan James, Teyonah Parris, Dave Franco, Colman Domingo, Regina King, Brian Tyree Henry, Ed Skrein, Diego Luna, Michael Beach, and Finn Wittrock. The film follows a pregnant Harlem woman as she does whatever it takes to get her fiancé out of prison. [Variety]