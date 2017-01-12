Margot Robbie Has Yet Another Harley Quinn Movie She's Working On





Well, you may be able to add one more. Speaking with MTV, Robbie revealed that she's working on a "totally separate" Harley Quinn movie. Oh. Alright then. Yeah, she makes sure to emphasize that it isn't Gotham City Sirens, although it kinda sounds like it because she mentions Harley "needs other girls around".





Either way, Warner Bros. is going all in on more of the demented baddie. Still this just seems sorta random, doesn't it? If DC Films needs anything it's one guy who announces these sorts of things. A big reason why everything seems so chaotic is that you have people dropping announcements like this whenever they feel like it.





If there are two things we know about DC Films in the midst of their continuing post-turmoil, it's that everybody loves Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, and that everybody loves Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. The latter was a wacky scene-stealer infor her maniacal portrayal, and Warner Bros. was smart to set up more projects featuring the character. The problem is that we don't know if any of these things are happening, notor that standalone Joker movie with Jared Leto. The only one that seems certain is. For now.