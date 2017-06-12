12/06/2017
Major Shakeup Bumps John Travolta's 'Gotti' Release
Y'know that forever-developing John Gotti biopic John Travolta's been working on? The one that used to be called Gotti: Three Generations and had Joe Pesci attached a lifetime ago? Well, just 10 days before it was finally to hit theaters, Lionsgate has cancelled the release, dropping it from their slate completely and selling it back to the original producers.
So what's up? While initial reports painted a bleak picture for the project, Travolta took to Deadline to reveal his version of truth. Upset over the tiny platform release Lionsgate had planned, Travolta teamed up with producer Edward Walson, one of the guys behind Cafe Society and Wonder Wheel, to pursue other distribution options. Travolta no doubt sees this as a potential award-winning role for him as the infamous Gambino crime boss, and will want to position it for an appropriate wide release date in 2018.
Gotti is directed by Kevin Connolly, yes the guy from Entourage, and co-stars Kelly Preston, Stacy Keah, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Ella Bleu Travolta, and Spencer Lofranco.