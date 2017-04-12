Los Angeles Film Critics Award 'Call Me By Your Name' Best Picture Of 2017

The guys and gals on the left coast spent their day naming the winners of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, and it turns out they really love Luca Guadagnino'sThe swoony summer romance won three awards, Best Picture, Best Actor for Timothee Chalamet, and Guadagnino tied in the Best Director category with Guillermo Del Toro for. Speaking of which, Del Toro's fantasy/horror/romance also earned Sally Hawkins a Best Actress victory, in what is becoming an increasingly clouded race for an overall frontrunner. The film also won Best Cinematography, which I think is a surprise given how much praise there's been for Roger Deakins' work on. Greta Gerwig got her wish and Laurie Metcalf won Best Supporting Actress for her tremendous work on, and I'm happy to see the momentum continuing to build for Willem Dafoe who is the true champion at the heart of. And I'm happy to see some love being shown to, when it could, and probably will, be overshadowed by Pixar'sFull list of winners and runner-ups are below!PICTURE: “Call Me by Your Name”Runner-up: “The Florida Project”DIRECTOR: Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water” and Luca Guadagnino, “Call Me by Your Name” (tie)”ACTOR: Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”Runner-up: James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”ACTRESS: Sally Hawkins, “The Shape Of Water”Runner-up: Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”SUPPORTING ACTOR: Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”Runner-up: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”Runner-up: Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”SCREENPLAY: Jordan Peele, “Get Out”Runner-up: Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”ANIMATION: “The Breadwinner”Runner-up: “Coco”FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: “BPM” (Beats Per Minute) and “Loveless” (tie)DOCUMENTARY / NON-FICTION FILM: “Faces Places”Runner-up: “Jane”NEW GENERATION: Greta GerwigFILM EDITING: Lee Smith, “Dunkirk”Runner-up: Tatiana S. Riegel, “I, Tonya”CINEMATOGRAPHY: Dan Laustsen, “The Shape of Water”Runner-up: Roger Deakins, “Blade Runner 2049”PRODUCTION DESIGN: Dennis Gassner, “Blade Runner 2049”Runner-up: Paul D. Austerberry, “The Shape of Water”MUSIC/SCORE: Jonny Greenwood, “Phantom Thread”Runner-up: Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water”DOUGLAS E. EDWARDS INDEPENDENT/EXPERIMENTAL FILM/VIDEO: “Purge This Land” from director Lee Anne SchmittCAREER ACHIEVEMENT: Max von Sydow