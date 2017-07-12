'Lean On Pete' Trailer: Andrew Haigh's Horse Drama Races Out Of The Gate

Andrew Haigh has already decked us emotionally with his two dramas, 45 Years and Weekend, and now he's ready to hit us where it hurts one more time. Lean on Pete made the festival rounds earlier this year, and the adaptation of Willy Vlauntin's novel about a troubled boy and his horse is ready to hit theaters as a powerful trailer has arrived.
Charlie Plummer, who will be seen later this month in All the Money in the World, plays a 15-year-old boy who escapes from his difficult life by taking a summer job caring for a washed-up old horse. The film also stars Chloe Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Thomas Mann, Steve Zahn, and Amy Seimetz, which is a pretty good group for Haigh to work with. Here's the official synopsis:
Fifteen-year-old Charley Thompson (Charlie Plummer) arrives in Portland, Oregon with his single father Ray (Travis Fimmel), both of them eager for a fresh start after a series of hard knocks. While Ray descends into personal turmoil, Charley finds acceptance and camaraderie at a local racetrack where he lands a job caring for an aging Quarter Horse named Lean On Pete. The horse’s gruff owner Del Montgomery (Steve Buscemi) and his seasoned jockey Bonnie (Chloë Sevigny) help Charley fill the void of his father’s absence—until he discovers that Pete is bound for slaughter, prompting him to take extreme measures to spare his new friend’s life. Charley and Pete head out into the great unknown, embarking on an odyssey across the new American frontier in search of a loving aunt Charley hasn’t seen in years. They experience adventure and heartbreak in equal measure, but never lose their irrepressible hope and resiliency as they pursue their dream of finding a place they can call home.
Lean on Pete opens March 30th 2018.