12/14/2017
Kevin Hart Goes 'On The Run', Mackenzie Davis & Finn Wolfhard Join Horror 'The Turning'
On the Run. A bland title for what will hopefully be another successful and funny collaboration between Kevin Hart and producer Will Packer. The action-comedy from Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer Ayesha Carr start Hart as an assassin whose target turns out to be a surprise. No word on a director just yet but I'm guessing there will a line to work with Hart and Packer, who have had hits with the Ride Along and Think Like A Man movies. [Deadline]
Finn Wolfhard might be the busiest of the Stranger Things kids. The IT star will star in Amblin's horror film, The Turning, alongside Blade Runner 2049's Mackenzie Davis. The film, originally penned by The Conjuring writers Chad and Carey Hayes, is based on Henry James' novella The Turning of the Screw and centers on a young woman who is nanny to two orphans in a haunted country mansion. Madness ensues. If this sounds familiar it's for a reason. It was put into development last year under the title of Haunted, with Juan Carlos Fresnadillo directing and Rose Leslie starring. The film was scrapped by none other than Steven Spielberg just weeks before shooting. It has since been given a new director in Floria Sigismondi (The Runaways) and screenwriter Jade Bartlett. [Variety]