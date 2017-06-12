'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': First Look At The Baryonyx As New Details Emerge

In a day we'll finally have the trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, but in the run-up to it we've been treated to a number of teasers that have revealed...well, that people really need to stop fuckin' around with dinosaurs. Seriously, they could make an Idiocracy sequel out of all the stupid things man has done trying to keep dinosaurs around in these movies. Like...oh, I dunno...creating a dinosaur sanctuary near an active volcano.
Speaking with EW, Bryce Dallas Howard provides more plot details. She says the film takes place a few years after Jurassic World, Claire and Owen's relationship seems to be in neutral, but she needs his help getting the dinosaurs she's rescued off of Isla Nublar which is about to become the new Pompeii...
"Claire’s founded an organization, Dinosaur Protection Group, and they’re finding a way to get these dinosaurs off the island. She reaches out to [Chris Pratt’s character] Owen Grady to let him know this is happening."
Despite surviving the events of the last movie, Claire and Owen don't seem to be on the same page romantically at this point.
"When you see them at the beginning of this story, you get caught up as to what’s going on. But it’s not what you would necessarily expect."
Nah, I think we get it. Romantic tension and all that.
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens June 22nd 2018. Check out some new photos below, including our first look at the newly-introduced Baryonyx!