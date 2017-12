Joe Johnston Takes Over Reshoots On Disney's 'The Nutcracker And The Four Realms'

Reshoots have become a dirty little word lately, thanks to the extensive and controversial work done on, and more. But they really are quite normal on movies of all sizes. Ridley Scott quickly finished up a round of reshoots onto have it ready in time for awards voting. Just days after we got our first look at Disney's, the film is going in for "significant" reshoots helmed by's Joe Johnston.Johnston is picking up the additional photography in place of director Lasse Hallstrom who had scheduling conflicts. Once Johnston is completed then Hallstrom will return for post-production. The reshoots will also include some rewrites by Tom McCarthy () and take about 32 days to complete.If this were a DC Films orproduction fanboys would be tearing their hair out right now, but it'sso nobody cares.The timing is curious because Johnston is gearing up to direct an adaptation of C.S. Lewis', which he has revealed as his final movie before retirement opens November 2nd 2018 and stars McKenzie Foy, Keira Knightley, Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren, and ballerina Misty Copeland. [ THR