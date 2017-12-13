12/13/2017
Joe Johnston Takes Over Reshoots On Disney's 'The Nutcracker And The Four Realms'
Reshoots have become a dirty little word lately, thanks to the extensive and controversial work done on Rogue One, Suicide Squad, Justice League, and more. But they really are quite normal on movies of all sizes. Ridley Scott quickly finished up a round of reshoots on All the Money in the World to have it ready in time for awards voting. Just days after we got our first look at Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, the film is going in for "significant" reshoots helmed by Captain America: The First Avenger's Joe Johnston.
Johnston is picking up the additional photography in place of director Lasse Hallstrom who had scheduling conflicts. Once Johnston is completed then Hallstrom will return for post-production. The reshoots will also include some rewrites by Tom McCarthy (Million Dollar Arm, Spotlight) and take about 32 days to complete.
If this were a DC Films or Star Wars production fanboys would be tearing their hair out right now, but it's The Nutcracker so nobody cares.
The timing is curious because Johnston is gearing up to direct an adaptation of C.S. Lewis' The Silver Chair, which he has revealed as his final movie before retirement.
The Nutcracker and the Four Realm opens November 2nd 2018 and stars McKenzie Foy, Keira Knightley, Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren, and ballerina Misty Copeland. [THR]