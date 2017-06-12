Joaquin Phoenix Is Unleashed In New Trailer For 'You Were Never Really Here'

Joaquin Phoenix is about to go HAM on a bunch of sex traffickers, and that's pretty awesome. We're going to see multiple Phoenix performances next year but the most intense, the most unrelenting, the most violent, is sure to be in Lynne Ramsay'sPhoenix, kinda looking like Mel Gibson during his wacko "ostracized from Hollywood" phase, plays a former FBI agent and PTSD-afflicted Gulf War vet hired to rescue a senator's daughter from a sex trafficking right, and how the case sends him teetering over the edge. Let's just say he'll do anything it takes to get the job done. Here's the official synopsis:Also starring Judith Roberts, Ekaterina Samsonov, John Doman, Alex Manette, Dante Pereira-Olsen, and Alessandro Nivola,opens April 6th 2018.