12/06/2017
Joaquin Phoenix Is Unleashed In New Trailer For 'You Were Never Really Here'
Joaquin Phoenix is about to go HAM on a bunch of sex traffickers, and that's pretty awesome. We're going to see multiple Phoenix performances next year but the most intense, the most unrelenting, the most violent, is sure to be in Lynne Ramsay's You Were Never Really Here.
Phoenix, kinda looking like Mel Gibson during his wacko "ostracized from Hollywood" phase, plays a former FBI agent and PTSD-afflicted Gulf War vet hired to rescue a senator's daughter from a sex trafficking right, and how the case sends him teetering over the edge. Let's just say he'll do anything it takes to get the job done. Here's the official synopsis:
A traumatized veteran, unafraid of violence, tracks down missing girls for a living. When a job spins out of control, Joe’s nightmares overtake him as a conspiracy is uncovered leading to what may be his death trip or his awakening.
Also starring Judith Roberts, Ekaterina Samsonov, John Doman, Alex Manette, Dante Pereira-Olsen, and Alessandro Nivola, You Were Never Really Here opens April 6th 2018.