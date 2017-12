J.K. Rowling's Next To Defend Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beasts' Casting

I don't know a ton about the Harry Potter fanbase but to me they seem like an amiable bunch. However they've gotten pretty riled up over the continued presence of Johnny Depp in, in which he plays the titular villain, after allegations of domestic abuse against ex-wife Amber Heard. Director David Yates issued a pretty lousy defense of Depp recently , in which he basically dismisses the issue because not EVERY woman in Depp's life thinks badly of him.Now it's Harry Potter author and screenwriter J.K. Rowling's turn to voice her opinion on the issue. She's also in the camp of rushing to Depp's aid, albeit in the most passive way possible. Seriously, she manages to say quite a bit without really saying much at all except that Depp is staying.Look, none of us knows what went down between Depp and Heard. Presumably, neither does Rowling unless these "assurances" came with a thorough explanation from both parties. All I know is this seems like the exact wrong climate to be dealing with this sort of thing, and I wouldn't be surprised if there is some backlash. If this turns out to be the lowest grossing Potter film I wouldn't be at all shocked. Then again, Depp's presence didn't hurtat all.opens November 16th 2018.