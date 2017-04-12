12/04/2017
It's Dinosaur Chaos In New 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Teaser
After a cutesy teaser a couple weeks ago, the new teaser for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is more like what we're expecting. Lots of stampeding dinosaurs, humans cowering for protection...and there's one new element introduced, an erupting volcano.
The new preview arrives with confirmation of the full trailer's debut on Thursday, but this is a pretty cool glimpse to tide us over. It begins with Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, fleeing from a herd of scared/angry dinos. But he's not running from them, he's running away WITH them from the erupting volcano spewing fire, ash, and debris in the distance. Also looking for safe shelter are Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire and The Get Down's Justice Smith looking super-dorky as a brand new character.
Details on the plot remain tantalizingly vague at this point, and I hope the trailer doesn't reveal too much. The film will be directed by J.A. Bayona, with Jurassic World's Colin Trevorrow co-writing the script. While there are a number of new cast additions, such as Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, and Rafe Spall, the one that has the most upside for awesome is the return of Jeff Goldblum as Jurassic Park's Ian Malcolm.
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens June 22nd 2018.